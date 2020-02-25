Two California residents were charged with trafficking in cannabis after Decatur police seized more than 8 pounds of marijuana, Decatur police said.
Police said officers responded to a call at Holiday Inn Express at 2407 Beltline Road S.W. on Monday about people trespassing in a hotel room and contacted Shane Antoine Tillman and Jenifer Gomez in the room.
A quantity of marijuana was observed in plain view and, after a search warrant was obtained, police said about 8.5 pounds of marijuana and a quantity of prescription medication were seized, along with a large quantity of U.S. currency, pending condemnation proceedings.
Both were both taken to Morgan County Jail, and Tillman, 36, of Oakland, California, was charged with trafficking in cannabis and possession of a controlled substance, with bail set at $6,000, and Gomez, 19, of Citrus Heights, California, was charged with trafficking in cannabis, with bail set at $5,000, police said.
