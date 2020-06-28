Most of the dozen demands compiled from a Northwest Decatur community meeting and presented this month to Police Chief Nate Allen are already being addressed as standard departmental policy, the chief said Friday, but he has created a citizens' advisory council to improve dialogue.
Allen said he brought together an 11-member Decatur Police Department Community Advisory Board consisting of Blacks, whites and Hispanics that is generally made up of of “regular citizens who don’t have a title,” even though he already speaks regularly with coalitions of pastors of both races.
Allen said he tried to stay away from including politicians and other officials on the advisory council.
“I felt like I need to reach the streets better,” Allen said.
The Rev. Samuel King said many of those who have attended meetings with Allen agreed “there needed to be a coalition or committee to handle complaints and advise the police chief on the community’s dealings with his officers.”
Pastor Jerry Baker, a member, said the advisory council has only recently organized, so it hasn’t discussed actions or specific issues.
“The chief is putting himself in a position of transparency because he’s willing to come in and listen,” Baker said.
Rodney Gordon, president of the Morgan County chapter of the NAACP, is a member of the advisory group, but he said such a group “isn’t any good unless it has subpoena powers.”
There have been a series of informal community meetings in the weeks since a police officer killed George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, sparking outrage and protests across the country, and since a June 8 post on social media showed security video of a white Decatur police officer punching a Black liquor store owner.
Allen said he is close to wrapping up his investigation of the incident in which three police officers responded March 15 to a robbery call at Star Beverages on Sixth Avenue Northeast. Officer Justin Rippen broke the jaw of owner Kevin Penn with a punch. Allen on June 9 said the officer thought Penn was reaching for a gun that the store owner had on the counter.
Last week, Gordon joined City Councilman Billy Jackson in demanding that Allen fire Rippen, who the chief placed on desk duty June 9.
Gordon led a community meeting at The Pines Park on Fifth Street Northwest on June 14. He said about 60 mostly Black residents attended the meeting to talk about their concerns.
Gordon said the NAACP wasn’t involved in The Pines meeting, but those in attendance compiled a list of 12 demands for Allen.
Among those demands are intensive background checks before hiring, release of dash and body cam video from incidents involving police officers, annual psychiatric evaluations, and drug and alcohol tests for any officer involved in an incident.
“At least he’s willing to listen,” Gordon said.
King has attended multiple meetings, including one with the chief that included Gordon and Jackson, since the liquor store video went public. He said Allen is doing a good job but faces challenges. He said there's still an issue with police profiling Black teenagers.
“The consensus is the Police Department is doing well,” King said. “He’s got some minor things to get straight. Is there racism in his department? The answer is there is racism in the neighborhood, so there is racism in the Police Department.”
Gordon said the liquor store incident is one of several that show there are problems with Allen’s department. This includes an incident, caught on video and spread on social media, in which an officer responded with a curse when a suspect asked for his name and badge number.
Allen said he has already dealt with that case and it is now closed.
Gordon said he believes some officers on the Decatur PD are racist. However, Gordon said the demands are as much about how officers treat and respect the general public as they are about race.
“All police officers aren’t bad, but they’re not all good either,” said Gordon, who added that a police officer changed his life for the good.
Allen said the department already conducts background checks that include using the National Crime Information Center database, driver's license checks, contacting neighbors, a job history review that includes obtaining information from officers' former departments if they are transfers, social media checks and character checks through references.
Gordon said annual psychiatric evaluations are needed because officers often deal with difficult situations like shootings, stabbings and death that can affect them mentally.
The chief said a psychiatric evaluation is done before an applicant is hired.
“It’s only done at hiring unless a need arises to do an additional one,” Allen said.
Allen said the release of dash and body cam video to the public is evaluated case by case. These videos are generally subject to the state’s Open Records Act, although Allen can order that a video not be released if it’s part of an open investigation.
The demands call for a ban on chokeholds and using a knee in the back to subdue a suspect, but Allen said, “We don’t teach that and never have.”
New officers attend an eight-week pre-academy class taught by the city and the 13-week state police academy. They then receive 13 hours of field training before they go on solo duty.
Allen said officers also receive training in deescalation and redirection of a conflict during police academy and as part of in-service training.
“The state requires 13 hours of annual in-service, but we require 40 hours a year of in-service,” Allen said.
(1) comment
Having a panel " mostly " of common citizens with no title is a good idea, but one title is there, and that is the president of the local chapter of the NAACP. This organization for decades has displayed negative bias against law enforcement agencies, and as Mr. Gordon pointed out, he wants the officer fired for a recent incident. The bias continues. The stress on a police officer is immense as the Chief of police should know, adding a member to a panel that has shown bias against the police adds tremendously to that stress, and will kill morale. While the panel wants extensive background checks on police officers, which is already done, who is doing any background checks on the members of the panel? Have any of them had any arrests in their past or filed complaints on police officers? It is a very fair question,and one that needs to be looked into and answered. The Decatur Police has had a citizens police academy for years. Why are the members of this panel not required to attend the academy to become better educated on the police department and it's operations rather than relying on fictional television shows and edited news from print to television? Law enforcement is a very specialized profession, and it is awful easy for a "panel" of citizens to sit back without the benefit of "specialized" knowledge or by not putting their selves in an officers shoes where split second decisions have to be made to criticize and call for an officer to be fired. Folks, it is always a call for an officer to be fired, always. Requiring the panel to attend the departments citizens academy and to utilize the departments simulated firearms training will give them a better perspective on how to perform as police officers are required to perform, that can only help the panel make the best educated recommendations possible. One suggestion is for officers to shoot to injure, which is almost impossible. I would think that if the panel went through simulated police firearms training that suggestion just might be removed. Besides, does one really think the bad guys are trying to shoot to injure the officers? While this idea was a good idea, it was put together with what appears to be too much haste and lack of requirements and background checks itself. Finally the Decatur PD for decades has gone to great efforts under past chiefs to bridge the gaps and strive for better relations in the African American communities as well as the Hispanic communities, with programs, training and community meetings, yet they got no credit for those efforts in this article. Even with those efforts the Decatur PD has always shown that they realize that more efforts need to be made, but I hope that in the future those efforts won't be made in haste as this good effort that could be great apparently is.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.