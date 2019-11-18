The Decatur Police Department is the 10th agency of Alabama's 417 law enforcement agencies to be accredited through the Commission of Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, the department announced today.
CALEA accreditation is the culmination of a complete departmental policy review, concluded by a review from independent assessors and other accredited agencies from across the country, according to the department. The accreditation is valid for four years.
