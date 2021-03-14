No neighborhood is exempt from methamphetamines and other illegal drugs, Decatur police officers said last week.
“It’s everywhere,” said Lt. Justin Lyon, lead supervisor of the Decatur police vice/narcotics unit. “It doesn’t matter where you live. Anybody who thinks that because of where they live they are immune to those sorts of problems, they are sadly mistaken.”
Lyon and Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen last week said prostitution, illegal gambling machines and money laundering are other prevalent crimes in the city.
“I’d say for the past 10 years methamphetamines have been at or near the top of the drug of choice,” Lyon said. “There’s been a trend, and we’re seeing a recurrence of heroin. It’s available and not as expensive as cocaine. We don’t see as much cocaine as we did in the 1980s. We still see crack cocaine, but it’s not as prevalent, but they’re all still out there.”
Lyon said tips from Decatur residents help in the department's efforts to apprehend criminals, especially drug traffickers.
"It’s a matter of us learning of that intelligence or getting complaints from the citizens and following up on those and investigating accordingly," he said.
It’s a misconception, he said, that drug traffickers come in from the larger cities around the Southeast to distribute in Decatur neighborhoods.
“Traffickers are from all over. We’ve got traffickers in Decatur. We know who they are,” he said. “It’s just a matter of investigations concluding and coming together so we can make arrests. Traffickers are everywhere, in every city.”
Lyon had one word of advice for those involved in drug trafficking in Decatur: Don’t.
“If you haven’t been investigated, you’re lucky,” he said. “With technology these days and communication that law enforcement has with outside agencies and how much we work together, there’s no way I would ever think to do anything like that. I would be paranoid. I’d be looking over my shoulder.”
Allen said the narcotics/vice unit has seen successful in part because of community input.
“Decatur is like any other city," he said “There’s lots of meth and marijuana. Meth is the drug causing us problems. It’s our job to keep up with it and keep a lid on it the best we can. This unit is unique, very community oriented. They answer a lot of complaints, and we’re seeing results.”
He said the narcotics squad seized at least 15 pounds of marijuana, a third of a pound of meth and more than $65,000 in cash in raids during 2020.
The unit continues to receive specialized training throughout the region, Allen said.
He said property crimes often are committed to support a drug-user’s addiction.
“Don’t leave valuables in your cars,” he said. “We have criminals out there pulling on car handles and taking things out of yards. Lock your doors."
Decatur police crime analyst Mary Curry reported 41% of the serious crimes reported in the city the week ending March 7 were burglaries from motor vehicles.
Lyon said COVID-19 and the health and safety protocols have slowed crime a bit, “but haven’t kept us from doing our job.”
“Prostitution still happens here,” he said. “It really hasn’t slowed down because of COVID. There are illegal gambling machines in this city as we speak, some in the back of stores.”
He said citizens who want to report criminal activity can call 256-341-4636. “There’s no need to leave your name, just the information you want to share. It’ll be totally anonymous,” Lyon said.
