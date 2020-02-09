Decatur police on Saturday identified the victim and suspect in a fatal Friday afternoon shooting at 349 Herring Road.
Police found Ghaith Hameed Vest, 22, dead when they responded to a 3:30 p.m. call of a shooting at the Herring Road address, police spokeswoman Emily Long said Saturday.
Long said Martavius Cortez Lee, 21, of 1023 Routon Drive S.W., Decatur, was charged with murder. Bond was set at $150,000, and he remained in Morgan County Jail on Saturday afternoon. According to a jail officer, Lee is confined to a wheelchair.
On Friday, Long said police initially received a 911 call of a robbery, and another call was received reporting a shooting.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn on Friday said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Chunn was taking the body to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy.
Vest attended Danville High School, where he was a linebacker for the Danville Hawks. He received an honorable mention in the 2012 Decatur Daily Class 1A-3A All-Area football team.
At the time of the Friday shooting, Lee was out on $2,500 bond on 2019 Morgan County District Court charges of first-degree mischief, a felony. Police charged him with intentionally damaging a 2012 Honda Civic on Aug. 7 by breaking its rearview mirror, breaking out the rear window, and scratching and denting the vehicle, according to court records.
Lee was indicted in May 2018 on charges of second-degree marijuana possession and of driving a vehicle while under the influence of a substance that rendered him incapable of driving. According to a Decatur police statement at the time of the arrest, he was being questioned in connection with a hit-and-run investigation. The charges were dismissed by the Morgan County Circuit Court in September 2018 upon his entrance into a pretrial intervention program.
Lee played football at Austin High, where he was a senior in 2016.
