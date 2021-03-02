Decatur police are investigating a shooting this afternoon.
According to Decatur police, officers were dispatched at about 1 p.m. to the 1200 block of Dodd Drive in reference to a shooting call.
Officers found a male with a gunshot wound to his leg, and he was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
Police said officers determined the shooting was an isolated incident.
No arrests have been made, said police spokesperson Irene Cardenas-Martinez.
