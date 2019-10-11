Decatur police said they are investigating a robbery that occurred Thursday night at MetroPCS in the 2000 block of Sixth Avenue Southeast.
According to police, dispatch received a call at 6:26 p.m. about the robbery and the suspect, identified as a white male, fled the scene in an unidentified vehicle.
There were no injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.