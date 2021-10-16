Decatur police are investigating a shooting Friday that sent one person to the hospital.
Police said officers responded at about 8:45 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Memorial Drive Northwest. Once there, officers located a male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he is in stable condition, police said.
Police said they believe the shooting to be an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing.
