Decatur police continue to investigate an early-morning shooting, which left a victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said that at about 2:18 a.m. today, officers were dispatched to La Quinta Inn at 918 Beltline Road S.W. for a shooting call and found a victim there with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
According to police, officers determined that the incident initially occurred at Wilson Morgan Park and believe this is an isolated incident.
