Decatur police said they continue to investigate a Tuesday shooting in which a bystander was struck in the leg.
Police responded to a shooting call at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 12th Avenue Northwest and Third Street Northwest. During the investigation, officers learned two people were involved in the shooting, and a nearby bystander was struck in the leg and a dog was also injured, according to police. Police said the bystander was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital and later transferred to UAB Hospital, and the dog was taken to animal control to receive treatment. The conditions for both weren’t available.
Law enforcement has identified both persons involved in the shooting and the investigation is ongoing, police said. No arrests have been made yet, said police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez.
If anyone has information about this incident, contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
