Decatur police are investigating a shooting that occurred tonight in the 1200 block of Grant Street Southeast.
At about 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to a reported shooting at a home on Grant Street. Upon arrival, they located a female suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach, according to a police statement. The female was transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. Her condition was not immediately available.
Police said that during their investigation, officers determined an occupant in a vehicle fired multiple shots at the home and drove away.
Police said it was believed to be an isolated incident and they continue to investigate.
