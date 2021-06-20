Decatur police today issued a capital murder warrant after the shooting death of a Huntsville man and are searching for the suspect.
Officers responded at 8:26 this morning to Executive Lodge Apartments in Decatur and found Viet Truong, 44, dead of an apparent gunshot wound.
Police are searching for Mark Anthony Stephens Jr., 19, on a capital murder warrant.
Police are seeking help from the public, but warned that Stephens should not be approached as he may be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Joshua Daniell at 256-341-4644 or jdaniell@decatur-al-gov.
