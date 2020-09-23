A Decatur teen already in Morgan County Jail now faces multiple fraud charges, police said.
Decatur police said a representative of Redstone Federal Credit Union filed a report on Aug. 18 in reference to a theft and forgery. According to police, between April 27 and 28, multiple checks were deposited into a Redstone Federal Credit Union account, then funds were withdrawn from the account and the checks were later returned to the credit union because they had previously been reported as fraudulent or stolen.
Alissa Marie Massey, 19, 2525 O’Malley Ave. S.W., was positively identified through video surveillance as the individual who deposited the checks into the account that didn’t belong to her, police said.
On Tuesday, multiple warrants were obtained for Massey's arrest and she was charged with third-degree theft and nine counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument, according to police. Police said they discovered Massey was incarcerated in the Morgan County Jail on unrelated charges and she was booked on the additional charges, with bail set at $10,000.
