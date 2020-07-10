Amari Elijah Deloney, 16, was in the back seat of a vehicle July 4 when he sustained a gunshot wound to the head, according to an affidavit filed by Decatur police today.
Police said late Thursday evening that Shannon Doors Thomas, 26, of 3120 Sumac Road S.W., Decatur, is in Morgan County Jail charged with capital murder. He is being held with no bond, police said.
"The victim was sitting in the driver's side rear passenger seat of a vehicle," according to an affidavit by Detective Joshua Daniell that was filed today in Morgan County District Court. "During the night, the vehicle was traveling through East Acres lighting fireworks. When the vehicle approached the corner of 18th Avenue Southeast and Locust Street Southeast, the vehicle was shot at by fireworks and a gun."
Multiple witnesses provided statements on the incident, according to the affidavit.
Deloney, of Decatur, was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital and then transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Hundreds attended a memorial and balloon release honoring Deloney on Sunday near Ogle Stadium.
