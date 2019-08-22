Decatur police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in a shooting Wednesday night near Gordon Drive Southwest and Second Avenue Southwest.
Responding officers found a victim who had multiple gunshot wounds, which were non-life threatening.
Police said Joshua Aaron Garner-Banks, 25, was developed as a person of interest.
Police said anyone with information on the incident or locating Garner-Banks should contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
