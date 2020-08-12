A Decatur man sought in a deadly Saturday night shooting turned himself in today to Decatur police, according to authorities, and was charged with murder.
Police said late this afternoon that Joshua Allen Jones, 37, 810 Seventh Ave. S.E., turned himself in at the Decatur Police Department. Jones was placed into custody and charged with the outstanding warrant for murder, police said, and he was transported to the Morgan County Jail, with bail set at $250,000.
Decatur police obtained a warrant for Jones’ arrest Tuesday, charging him with the murder of Landon Ellis Borden, 31. Jones and Borden were acquaintances, police said.
Police said Borden was shot at his home at 1511 Chestnut St. S.E., Decatur, at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday and transported to a local hospital where he died.
Borden’s death is the 20th homicide for Morgan County and third in the Decatur city limits this year.
