Decatur police said they have charged a man with stealing two vehicles and burglarizing businesses.
On Sept. 26, a Decatur business owner reported a burglary there and, during the burglary, a 2002 Chevrolet Corvette was stolen, police said in a release.
During the investigation, Charles Edward Smith Jr., 26, whose address is unknown, was developed as a suspect.
On June 4, another business owner reported a burglary there and a 2005 Mercedes Benz S430 was stolen, police said. Smith was developed as the suspect in that case.
Smith was already incarcerated at the Morgan County Jail for a probation violation and was being held with no bond, police said.
The warrants for Smith were executed on Friday, and he was charged with two counts of first-degree theft and two counts of third-degree burglary, with bail set at $15,000 for the additional charges.
Due to Smith’s probation violation, he is being held within bail, police said.
