Emergency responders prepare to load a man into an ambulance after he fell from the roof of a home at 1204 High Stratford Place S.E. on Saturday. The homeowner said she phoned 911 at about 6:31 a.m. after noticing a shirtless male sitting in a chair on her back porch. [DAN BUSEY/DECATUR DAILY]

 Dan Busey/Decatur Daily

A man who accidentally fell from the roof of a Decatur home on Saturday morning received treatment at Decatur Morgan Hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to Decatur police.

Spokeswoman Emily Long said Decatur police responded at about 7 a.m. Saturday to a call about a man on the roof of a house on High Stratford Place Southeast, which wasn’t his home, and brought out negotiators to speak to him.

He accidentally fell from the roof during negotiations, Long said. His name was not available.

