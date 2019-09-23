A man who accidentally fell from the roof of a Decatur home on Saturday morning received treatment at Decatur Morgan Hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to Decatur police.
Spokeswoman Emily Long said Decatur police responded at about 7 a.m. Saturday to a call about a man on the roof of a house on High Stratford Place Southeast, which wasn’t his home, and brought out negotiators to speak to him.
He accidentally fell from the roof during negotiations, Long said. His name was not available.
