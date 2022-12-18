Kate Anderson wears a slap bracelet labeled “Decatur Police Department,” but she is not an officer.
Instead, Anderson works as Decatur Police Department’s mental health liaison. She recently completed her first year of trying to help those dealing with mental health crises through intervention and providing officers with the skills they need to assist someone behaving erratically without criminal intent.
For example, she suggested to officers responding to a person hallucinating that they offer to search the home and confirm none of the hallucinations were present. That's the type of action that can help someone in crisis, she said.
“I need (officers) to switch their patrol hat for a negotiator hat,” Anderson said. “It’s adding another skill set they’re not trained on in the community.”
She said police can sometimes be intimidating to those going through metal health crises — but she is there to help.
“When most people hear ‘mental health crisis,’ they are thinking of the erratic, schizophrenic person that is just swinging around, threatening to kill everybody, and that’s just the extreme,” Anderson said. “A mental health crisis (involves) someone who is having suicidal ideation, is off their medicine, is having a bad reaction to their medication, or maybe someone who is displaying strange behaviors that don’t make sense to their families or coworkers.”
Former Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen proposed in the summer of 2021 that the department hire a counselor who could intervene in mental health crises and also teach officers effective response techniques. That led to Anderson joining the department in November 2021, and she has helped improve its operations, according to police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez.
“Kate has really had a positive impact with the department and the community,” Cardenas-Martinez said. “She is there to help, and everyone knows it. She really is a great resource for our officers.”
Anderson said the people she helps are often “confused.” Some are dealing with mental health problems or addiction, and they find themselves in places where they might run into more problems than they would like.
But she is there to defuse situations police can't.
A person in crisis might be "someplace they thought they were supposed to be, and staff of that place call 911 and specifically ask for a police officer,” she said. “There’s not necessarily a law being broken.”
She said she uses normal conversation to segue into talking with people in crisis about what they’re going through.
“'This is overwhelming, but I’m here,'” she said, explaining her approach. “'Please don’t think me being offensive, but do you want to be alive? Are you hearing things you know other people can’t? Are you seeing things that are scaring you?'”
She said sitting down with a person and sometimes using humor can help defuse a situation.
“It’s easy for me to use humor to break the ice,” she said. “It’s just something I’ve been blessed with, to make connections with people.
“Making that human connection as quickly as possible, we’re going to protect and serve you.”
Steps to take
Anderson said a wide array of issues can cause a mental health crisis. Contributing factors could be mental illness, addiction, medication or even simply life not going as well as it could.
“When there’s a mental health crisis call, or an emotionally disturbed person call, once the scene is safe, I’m invited in to do an assessment,” Anderson said.
She asks a series of questions to determine the risk of suicidal or homicidal thoughts, assess their level of functioning, and check for a psychotic episode or any emotional distress.
“If they have a plan on how they’re going to kill themselves, or they have any fantasy about that, that would reach the level of risk of needing to go to the hospital,” she said.
After determining risk levels, she offers the person in distress resources for counseling or community resources, or she suggests hospitalization for mental evaluation.
If hospitalization is necessary, she calls ahead to the hospital to make sure the person in crisis is given a mental assessment.
She checks back with the person in distress a few days after their mental health crisis to check if they need more support or help in their mental health journey, and she continues to stay in touch with them to help them avoid further crises.
But keeping track of those who have had mental health crises is a valuable resource for officers, as well.
For example, people diagnosed with bipolar disorder can experience extreme swings from depression to mania.
“If we hear different calls with this person and know they’re in a manic state, I can share this information with officers to show what kind of behaviors they’ll be looking at so everyone will be safe,” she said. “If we know they’re in a manic state, maybe we should look at hospitalization instead of arrest.”
Task force
Anderson, 34, was an experienced mental health counselor before taking her job in Decatur. She has worked with WellStone treatment center in Cullman, as a counselor in county jails and with a mobile crisis team.
One of her initiatives in the past year involved organizing a mental health task force to connect the Police Department with 911 dispatch, emergency medical services, the Fire Department and the community.
“I would like to get everybody who has contact with mentally ill people to get together and figure out what we can do to do something different and get everybody on the same page,” she said.
She said the mental health task force will soon begin meeting quarterly to share ideas on more effective methods of handling mental health calls.
Anderson is the only civilian therapist employed in north Alabama by a police department to serve as a bridge between the department and the mental health community.
“I’m letting them know there is someone within the Police Department that is concerned about their safety and well-being,” she said. “It’s important to have somebody who can speak the mental health language and understands medications and diagnoses. Rebuilding that relationship with the mental health community is important.”
Other Morgan County emergency services organizations agree that having a person dedicated to mental health on the Police Department staff is a good step forward.
“There is an emotional toll on all those involved,” said Brandy Davis, director of the Morgan County Emergency Management Agency. “Having a mental health person on site and available becomes imperative.”
Jeanie Pharis, director of Morgan County 911 dispatch, said she expects Anderson’s presence to continue to be positive at the Police Department and agreed that jail is not always the solution for mental health problems.
“If they have a mental health liaison responding to these calls when someone is having some form of crisis, it can help reduce our future call load,” Pharis said. “Some people will keep calling and trying to get a response and sending out just an actual police officer is not giving them the help they need.
“Someone who is a trained counselor doesn’t seem as threatening (as an officer), and just because someone is having an emotional issue does not mean they’re committing a crime.”
Anderson said creative solutions for mental health are necessary in law enforcement because a crisis doesn’t necessarily indicate illegal activity.
“It is not illegal to commit suicide, to be off medication, to have hallucinations, to be delusional,” she said.
But she said the Police Department’s effort to actively do a better job handling mental health issues is a positive.
Huntsville recently also created a Crisis Intervention Team to help police more effectively work mental health calls, offering officer training and mental health specialists to ride along on calls.
“Alabama gets a lot of grief for being behind,” she said. “We just have to figure out how to continue to work with this population in the best way we can, and I’m very proud to be a part of this conversation.
“Even though it should’ve started 20 years ago, we’re doing it now, and I think that’s fantastic.”
