Decatur police said a city resident faces drug charges after almost a pound of marijuana was found at his residence.
According to police, Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators on Thursday pulled over a vehicle near 16th Avenue and Olive Street Southeast in Decatur for a traffic violation and the driver was identified as Dustin Chase Swift, 32, of Decatur.
Police said marijuana, money and a loaded firearm were found during a search of the vehicle and Swift was detained. Investigators obtained a search warrant for Swift's residence at 1215 Jackson St. S.E. and found nearly a pound of marijuana, THC vape cartridges, a loaded firearm, ammunition and drug paraphernalia, police said.
Swift was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and taken to Morgan County Jail, with bail set at $2,800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.