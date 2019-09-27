A Decatur police officer who was dismissed from the department Aug. 23 submitted a letter of resignation Wednesday, the day before he was scheduled to appeal the termination to the city Personnel Board.
Lt. Archie Hoyt Letson gave the city’s human resources department a one-sentence resignation letter Wednesday afternoon, Personnel Director Richelle Sandlin said Thursday.
Letson, who is facing a third-degree assault charge in Lawrence County Circuit Court, was dismissed from the police force “on an internal performance issue,” Sandlin said.
She said Letson's lawyer, Robert Tuten, contacted the city Legal Department on Wednesday to advise that his client would resign rather than challenge the dismissal.
Mayor Tab Bowling, who made the decision to end Letson’s employment with the city, said Thursday he could not comment on personnel matters. Police Chief Nate Allen said the same.
Tuten was in court Thursday afternoon and could not be reached for comment, according to his office.
Letson was arrested May 5, 2018, on charges that he assaulted a 16-year-old on April 6, 2018, in the weight room at East Lawrence High School, according to court records. Letson was serving as a volunteer coach at the school at the time of his arrest, according to Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office records.
Letson agreed to a third-degree misdemeanor assault conviction in District Court to facilitate an appeal to a jury in Lawrence County Circuit Court, according to Assistant District Attorney Callie Waldrep.
"The citizens of this county ought to be the ones to decide," Tuten said last year. "His side of the story will come out when he testifies before a jury. When his side is told, everyone will have a clearer picture of the incident."
Letson's case is on the Oct. 17 plea docket in Circuit Court.
Lawrence County Schools Superintendent Jon Bret Smith has said Letson was relieved of his volunteer coaching duties May 7, 2018.
Then-Sheriff Gene Mitchell said last year the complaint was filed by the teenager’s grandmother, Lucy Drain of Scottsboro.
The complaint, signed by Drain and the teenager, alleges that Letson slapped the victim twice, then caused him injury by “grabbing victim by the hair and slinging victim to the ground causing victim’s forehead to hit the ground, nose to bleed and bursted lip, gouging victim in the eyes and stating ‘You’d better not ever slap me again, you little (expletive).’ ”
The charge is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $6,000.
According to Decatur police spokeswoman Emily Long, Letson was restricted to administrative duty pending results of the case before he was dismissed Aug. 23.
