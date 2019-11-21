The Decatur Police Department will honor officer Keelin Darby for bravery and recognize 10 others at a ceremony Friday morning.
Darby will receive the Chief’s Commendation Award for rendering medical aid at the scene of a shooting that helped save the life of the victim.
Eight officers will be recognized for joining the force and two others for lateral transfers. The new officers are Elijah Cole, Izaiah Cole, Christian Matthews, Caleb Love, Wesley Hood, Dyesha Iyasere, Winston Ivey and Matthew Helms. Brooke White and Jeffrey McRae are receiving transfers.
The meeting will be at the auditorium of the Alabama Center for the Arts at 9:30 a.m.
