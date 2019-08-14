The Decatur Police Department is honoring one officer who administered Narcan to a person who overdosed on drugs and another who chased down a suspect in a car burglary.
Chief Nate Allen will present the Officer of the Month awards to patrol officers Tony Vest and Kim Evans at a 4:30 p.m. ceremony today at the Decatur Police Department conference room.
While off duty and driving home, according to a statement by Allen, Vest heard a call reporting a nearby breaking and entering into a vehicle. He caught the suspect in the act and the suspect fled the scene. Vest followed, "trudging through a wooded area with waters that reached almost to his waist." By maintaining radio contact, he was able to lead other officers to converge on the suspect and assist in an arrest.
Allen said the suspect was responsible for numerous vehicle burglaries that morning.
Evans is being honored for administering Narcan to an unconscious male who overdosed on what Allen said is believed to be heroin. The Narcan halted the impacts of the overdose and the victim was alert when an ambulance arrived, Allen said.
"I am proud of Officer Evans for her proactive thinking and diligence," Allen said.
