Decatur police are asking for the public’s assistance in collecting information on the body found in a tributary of the Tennessee River near the Wheeler Wildlife Refuge’s administration building on Friday morning.
In a news release, police said it appears the body found was likely a female between 25 and 50 years old, 5-foot-9 and between 100 and 140 pounds. “The ethnicity of the individual is undetermined at this time,” the release said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or via email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
