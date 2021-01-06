Decatur police are still searching for a Decatur man who escaped from police custody Tuesday afternoon in connection with a Dec. 29 shooting, and they are looking for a woman who assisted in the escape.
Police said Wednesday morning they have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Brittany Diane Orr for helping assault-suspect Mario Deshawn Kellogg, 43, 408 11th Ave. S.W., flee from authorities.
Police charged Kellogg with first-degree assault for his role in a Dec. 29 incident at 12th Avenue Northwest and Third Street. He got away from police Tuesday while en route to the hospital to be examined for a preexisting injury. A third-degree escape charge has been added to Kellogg’s record.
During the investigation, police discovered the Dec. 29 shooting stemmed from an argument between two people. They said a bystander was shot in the leg and a dog was injured in the incident.
Police searched at a home on 11th Avenue Southwest in an effort to locate Kellogg but were unsuccessful.
Anyone who has information about Kellogg's or Orr’s whereabouts is asked contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
