Decatur police are asking for help in finding 40-year-old Allen Deshaun Brandon of Decatur, who has an active warrant for murder in connection with a fatal shooting July 11 on North Street Southeast.
Anyone with information on Brandon’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Mike Burleson at 256-341-4633 or mburleson@decatur-al.gov. If calling after-hours, please leave a message.
Police advised anyone who sees Brandon to not approach him and to immediately contact 911.
Jason Edward Tapscott, 44, of Decatur received a fatal gunshot wound to the chest early July 11 in the 1600 block of North Street, according to Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn. Decatur police were called to the scene at 2:28 a.m.
