Decatur police are seeking the public's help in locating a suspect in a shooting last week.
Decatur police said they responded to the 1200 block of West Moulton Street on Friday at about 10 p.m. to investigate a shooting, according to police. Officers found a victim with two gunshot wounds, and the victim was transported for medical treatment with non-life threatening injuries and was treated and released, police said in a release.
Through the investigation, the suspect was identified as 27-year-old Johnny Darryl Strong and a warrant was obtained for his arrest for second-degree assault, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident or Strong's location is asked to call Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
