Decatur police continue to investigate the case of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in October near the intersection of 12th Avenue and Third Street Northwest, and are seeking help from potential witnesses and the public who may have information about the case.
Tips and eyewitness accounts may be relayed to Detective Sean Mukaddam at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov or (256) 341-4617. Police also asked for information from any automotive shop that has repaired a white or pearl white vehicle with front-end damage, specifically on the passenger side hood, quarter panel or windshield, from Oct. 28 to the present.
At about 4:33 a.m. on Oct. 28, Morgan County 911 received a call reporting an unresponsive male in the middle of the street on 12th Avenue. Police said that evidence found at the scene indicated the subject had been struck by a vehicle that had left the scene.
It appeared that the vehicle was traveling south on 12th Avenue.
Police identified the victim as Ricardo Dewayne Brown, 42, of Decatur. He was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead while being treated for his injuries, according to police.
