Decatur police said they seized 13 gambling machines from a business on Monday after narcotics unit investigators received a complaint of illegal gambling.
Police said investigators arrived at Cecil’s Treasure Chest at 830-B McGlathery Lane and made contact there with Alberto Calderon, 39, of Decatur, and while speaking with him investigators saw three people in a back room playing what appeared to be gambling machines. According to police, after the people were interviewed, it was determined that the machines were illegal gambling machines. Police said Calderon was also found with methamphetamine, marijuana and a large amount of money.
Calderon was charged with promoting gambling, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana, and he was taken to Morgan County Jail, and released on a $1,600 bond, according to police.
Calderon also had an active misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear in court for driving without a license.
