A Decatur man accused of striking and killing a man with his vehicle then robbing him last year was indicted for capital murder today by a Morgan County grand jury, according to Decatur police.
Jason Michael Osborn, 41, of 1202 Conner St. S.E., Decatur, was originally charged in September with murder and first-degree robbery, Decatur police said.
Police responded to the 400 block of 12th Avenue Northwest on Oct. 28, 2018, and found an unconscious man, who was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital and later died because of his injuries, according to police.
Decatur police said witnesses identified Osborn as the driver of a vehicle that struck Ricardo Dewayne Brown, 42, of Decatur, near 12th Avenue and Third Street Northwest. Police said Osborn robbed Brown of an undisclosed amount of money and illegal narcotics before hitting Brown with the vehicle and fleeing the scene.
Morgan County Circuit Judge Stephen Brown signed the indictment, and Osborn is in the Morgan County Jail with no bail.
