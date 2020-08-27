The Decatur Police Department will host a pinning and promotional ceremony today at 4:30 p.m. at Ingalls Harbor.
New officers are Michael Albrecht, Jerry Bingman, Wesley Duncan and Mason Little.
The department will recognize the promotion of Capt. Jeremy Hayes as the commander of the Criminal Investigation Division. The following officers will also be recognized for their promotion of the rank of lieutenant: Jeff Clem, John Harris, Justin Lyon and Jon Sharp.
Six officers will be welcomed to the position of sergeant: Brandon Abbott, Jarrod Birchfield, Timothy Hutchings, Michael Kitchens, Miles Livingston and Jami Jones.
Good group of men to lead the DPD in the future. Good luck to you all.
