The Decatur Police Department will be part of the third annual Operations Southern Shield speed enforcement initiative, a department official said.
Sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the program from July 15 through July 21 aims at getting motorists to decrease their speed.
“By reminding drivers to slow down, we can prevent potential collisions,” said Decatur Operations Division Capt. Chris Jones.
He said speeding has consequences far beyond a citation: It can impede vehicle control, increase stopping distance and decrease the effectiveness of vehicle safety equipment.
Other states participating in the program are Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.
According to the NHTSA’s 2017 statistics, 26% of the year’s 37,133 traffic fatalities involved excessive speed.
Please watch hwy 67. Some drivers are traveling up to 70,mph in a 55 mph zone. The causeway is dangerous by hickory hills road due to speeding.
