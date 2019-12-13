The Decatur Police Department has scheduled its Police Volunteer Academy for Jan. 14 for those interested in learning more about the fundamentals of law enforcement.
Academy students will observe K-9 officer training exercises, participate in an interactive firearms training simulation and tour the Morgan County 911 dispatch facility. They'll also meet with detectives of the Criminal Investigative Division, visit the Police Patrol & Traffic Annex and observe a Taser demonstration.
Participants will meet every Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m.
Applications can be picked up from the Police Department at 402 Lee St. N.E., Decatur, or downloaded from the city's website. The deadline to apply is Dec. 31. Completed packets may be submitted at the department's front desk.
