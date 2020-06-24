Decatur Public Library patrons have expressed excitement to be back at the library, but the facility has not been as busy as it was before the coronavirus pandemic, staff members said.
Mary Currier, who works in the children’s section, said residents are still acclimating to facilities and businesses reopening.
“I think we would have even bigger crowds if more people were aware we were open," she said. "People are readjusting to things reopening.”
The library, which has been offering curbside pickup for a few weeks, reopened its building last week. The building is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with curbside pickup available Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Only 30 people are permitted inside at a time, and patrons are limited to one hour in the library. Library staff asks people not to enter the library without a mask, and those not wearing masks are offered one upon entering the library.
Stephanie Cates, of the marketing and outreach department, said there has been pushback from some patrons who have said there is no mandatory mask law and that the library cannot require patrons to wear masks.
“And we don’t," Cates said. "We just suggest it."
Additional precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus include plastic shields that separate staff from patrons, tape indicating where patrons should stand and in which direction they should walk to maintain social distancing, frequent cleaning inside the building, and quarantining books for 72 hours after they are returned.
The community room is closed, and groups are not permitted to congregate in the library. The number of computers available also has been reduced.
Cates said the extra time spent cleaning is worthwhile.
“A little extra cleaning is not anything that would stand in the way of serving our community," she said.
Rhonda Bolan of the marketing and outreach department said there haven’t been many complaints about the amount of time people are permitted to spend in the library, or the limited number of computers available.
“There’s always people who want more, but most people have been very understanding,” Bolan said.
Library director Sherry Sakovich said maintaining social distancing precautions in the library has gone well since the facility reopened June 15.
“It has not been an onslaught of people. I think people are still getting word and figuring out that we’re open back up the public,” Sakovich said. “It took a couple of days, but now that people know that we’re back, we’re starting to see an uptick in traffic.”
Library patron Carly Cox said she plans to visit the library weekly, and appreciates that the library is less busy than usual.
“We’re glad it’s open, and I’m glad nobody else is here,” Cox said.
Currier said the library’s online presence is a key way for the library to reach the public. She said craft bags, which are available in the children’s section, are also available online.
“We have almost everything that’s in our craft bags you can pick from our website and print up at home in case you can’t get here,” Currier said. “We are putting out a new bag every Friday for the following week, and it goes along with things that are going on on the website each week.”
Currier said the craft bags go along with different children’s books that are read aloud on the library’s YouTube channel. The READsquared app is another online resource available to kids through the library.
Cates said the pandemic boosted the public’s awareness of the virtual resources the library offers. “We’ve always had those, but we found people using them a lot more when there was no alternative,” she said.
The Decatur Public Library website offers additional resources, including reading lists and eBooks, at mydpl.org. Starting today, volunteers are offering free tax preparation, by appointment only, through the Retired Senior Volunteer Program.
