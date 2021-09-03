In memory of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, the Decatur Public Library will participate in the educational exhibit “September 11, 2001: The Day that Changed the World.”
The exhibit, which will remain on display through Sept. 29, features 14 posters with photographs and images from 9/11.
On Sept. 10 and 11, the library will screen a 35-minute film commemorating the anniversary with interviews with survivors and family members of the victims. The library, 504 Cherry St. N.E., is open Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
