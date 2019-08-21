Crews repaired damage Tuesday in Decatur after a thunderstorm a day earlier created power outages, toppled trees and traffic signals and likely caused a house fire.
Decatur Fire and Rescue is investigating the fire at 1501 16th Ave. S.W., where six units responded Monday evening during the storm, said Chief Tony Grande.
“We’re pretty sure it was caused by a lightning strike,” Grande said, adding that no one was in the home when firefighters arrived.
The house sustained heavy fire and smoke damage, according to Grande.
“One firefighter went to the hospital for heat-related issues, but was released later that evening,” he said.
Firefighters worked on the house fire during a period of about two hours as crews were also responding to power lines down on cars and other problems, Grande said. The units were at the house for about 90 minutes to two hours, he said.
City and contractor crews worked Tuesday to repair traffic lights at two major Southwest Decatur intersections that carry school traffic.
At the Carridale Street/Danville Road intersection near Austin Junior High, Decatur Utilities was in the process Tuesday afternoon of replacing a pole that serves those lights, and crews hoped to complete the task later in the day, said DU spokesman Joe Holmes.
Traffic lights were also knocked down Monday evening at the intersection of Danville and Modaus roads near Austin Middle School.
“We are finished with our repairs at Danville Road/Modaus Road, and Temple Electric will need to complete repairs on the actual lights themselves before we can hook back up,” Holmes said.
Motorists were asked to avoid the areas, if possible, and to treat the Modaus/Danville intersection as a four-way stop. Earlier in the day, police used barrels to create an impromptu roundabout at the Danville-Carridale location.
At its peak, the power outage Monday night affected about 8,600 customers, Holmes said.
“We had four substations completely down and two others with a couple of circuits out,” he said. “The majority of the 8,600 (customers without power) were affected by that.”
Holmes had said that the problems were caused by both wind and lightning. Cost estimates for damage repair weren’t available yet on Tuesday afternoon.
DU crews had to make sure power was disconnected to the traffic lights so Temple employees could safely make repairs, Holmes said.
About a half block from the house fire on 16th Avenue, Charmin Selby, who lost a Bradford pear in the front yard, believes lightning struck the tree, which had charred marks on it.
“It sounded like a bomb went off,” she said. Smoke from the burning house spilled across the neighborhood Monday night.
Based on the damage reports — with downed trees, power lines and traffic lights — the wind reached “probably in the 50- to 60-mph range,” said Andy Kula, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Huntsville.
The closest measurement was at Pryor Field Regional Airport, at 36 mph, Kula said.
Decatur City Schools planned to be lenient with students who arrived late or had absences Tuesday in the storm's aftermath, said Dwight Satterfield, deputy superintendent of school safety and student services.
“We’ve asked principals at all our schools to work with students and parents because there were pockets throughout the city without power,” he said.
