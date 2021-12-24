The Decatur resident who was project manager for NASA's Hubble telescope, launched in 1990, said the James Webb Telescope, scheduled to launch Christmas Day, includes technological advances that make it far superior.
“It’s much larger, it’s a lot more complicated, but its resolution is somewhere between 10 and 100 times more than Hubble. And it’s operating in the infrared where the Hubble was operating in the near-visible range,” said Jim Odom, retired after 31 years at NASA. “So its capabilities will be exceptionally and significantly more than Hubble could do.”
Odom said working on the Hubble “was exciting. It was challenging, but extremely rewarding.”
The complexity of the $10 billion James Webb Telescope also makes the success of its mission trickier.
Hubble's complexity was likewise immense in 1990, and the success of the mission was initially marred. The Hubble had technical difficulties with a mirror once it was launched into space.
“When we were grinding the mirror — it’s a big 8-feet-diameter glass mirror — we couldn’t measure it optically, only measure the surface of it,” Odom said. “About a foot on the outside diameter, a ring around it about a foot wide, we missed it about one-tenth the diameter of a human hair. … Once we got it in orbit, it was obviously very clear what was wrong.”
Astronauts were able to correct the mirror problem.
“We just put an optical corrector, which is basically like glasses like we wear, that corrected that, and the resolution was back exactly where we wanted it before that,” Odom said.
Odom said the Webb has different types of mirrors so it is unlikely to face the same problem that faced the Hubble.
Odom two decades ago interviewed the man, H. Philip Stahl, whose primary responsibility is to make sure the Webb's mirrors work as intended.
Stahl, 42 when Odom interviewed him, was hired specifically to make sure the mirror problems that plagued the Hubble would not happen on the Webb. Stahl said the Webb mirrors were finished and he signed off that they met all requirements in 2011.
After running multiple tests in Huntsville and Colorado on the mirrors and getting the same results, Stahl said, they then put them in a telescope and tested the telescope.
“We have tested all of the optics by at least three different independent means to make sure they all give us the answer we expect,” he told The Decatur Daily this week.
The Webb telescope's launch has been delayed for years. Recently there was an intermittent communication relay problem between the rocket and telescope, and then a clamp inadvertently jolted the telescope at the launch site.
The Webb’s launch was planned for today in French Guiana, South America, but due to high winds, the launch is now targeted for Saturday, Christmas Day, at the earliest.
Stahl, senior optical physicist and mirror technology lead at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, said weather delays are common.
“Everything is put together, everything is sitting on the rocket, everything is buttoned up, and we’re just now waiting for the weather … . It’s going to be on a day-to-day delay,” Stahl said.
While Odom is excited at the Webb launch, he takes pride in the fact that Hubble is still a valuable NASA asset.
Astronauts, according to Odom, have upgraded the Hubble four times, which is why Hubble has lasted so long. “It’s had a much longer life than we ever expected it to have.”
Odom said Hubble was designed to last only 10 years but is still transmitting images back to Earth 31 years after launch.
---
Telescopes different
There are definite differences in the Hubble and the Webb.
According to Stahl, the 7-ton Webb is six times bigger than the Hubble. Stahl also said, “It operates over a different wavelength range. Hubble runs from 100 nanometers … to 2,500 nanometers wavelength.”
The visible light spectrum is from 400 nanometers to 700 nanometers — Stahl said light from the sun is at 550 nanometer wavelengths — so Hubble observes light primarily at visible and ultraviolet wavelengths.
The Webb, however, has a broad range of 650 to 28,000 nanometers, and it will primarily observe infrared light.
NASA in a factsheet explained the importance of the Webb's improved infrared capability, which allows it to see farther into the universe.
"Stars and planets that are just forming lie hidden behind cocoons of dust that absorb visible light," NASA explained. "However, infrared light emitted by these regions can penetrate this dusty shroud and reveal what is inside."
Odom said another significant difference between Hubble and the Webb is that the Webb will be stationed much farther from Earth. Hubble is in an orbit about 375 miles from Earth. Odom said the Webb will be about a million miles from Earth and stay in the shadow of Earth.
“Its environment is better from an optical standpoint. And it has capabilities with its mirrors to reach much farther out with much higher resolution than Hubble had,” Odom said.
The higher resolution means the Webb can detect much smaller objects than Hubble can detect.
One downside to the Webb's distance from Earth, Stahl said, is that there is no way to fix some problems if they arise.
“At the moment there is no technical capability to service a telescope at that distance away,” Stahl said. “What we did do is put some attachment points onto the telescope so at some point in the future, if NASA or the Earth in general, develops … a tow truck to go out and grab ahold of it and bring it back, well we have provided a place for that tow truck to grab ahold.”
Software, however, can be uploaded to the Webb, Stahl said, allowing for some fixes. Also, all but approximately 300 components have multiple redundancies.
“Those 300 things have to work. Most of those 300 things are in the first 30 days of the deployment. All of them have been tested over and over again,” Stahl said.
“We’re all sort of going to be on pins and needles for the first month or so until we get some light through the system. At the same time, we have high confidence that it’ll work.”
Hubble's mirror is about 7 feet in diameter, while the Webb's is 21 feet in diameter, giving it a much larger field of vision. The size of the Webb's mirror also means it must be folded so it can be contained in the launch vehicle.
A major challenge in the mission is unfolding the Webb's mirror and a 70-by-46-foot sun shield designed to keep the instruments on board at a temperature of about minus 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
According to Stahl, several steps must take place before NASA gets an image from the Webb.
“The first month is unfolding everything, and then we have to turn on everything and get the light coming back from the segments into the camera. We have to align all the segments together, and I think it’s about three months before we start to see like an image of a single star,” he said.
“It’ll probably be about six months before we have an image that is pretty enough that we’ll release to the public.”
As is Odom with his work on Hubble, Stahl is proud of his role in developing the Webb.
“It’s been a singular privilege," Stahl said.
He said he's given lectures on the Webb across the nation and the world, and people are interested and excited about the project.
“And that is just very satisfying,” Stahl said. “I expect that with each discovery (from the Webb) that gets announced, there’ll be a small sense of ownership, a small sense of pride.”
