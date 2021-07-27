Cheesecake and More co-owner Juanita Healy announced Monday that she has closed the Decatur restaurant, effective immediately.
Her social media post blames staffing problems for the closure of its restaurant at 1123 Somerville Road S.E.
However, the post says the business will continue to cater and will sell its cheesecakes, cakes, and other food from its Athens State University location at 300 N. Beaty St., Sandridge Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.