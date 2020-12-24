Social Grace’s, formerly known as Curry’s on Johnston Street, will close permanently today after 24 years in business.
In a Facebook post, Meg Hoff, who owns the restaurant on Johnston Street in downtown Decatur, said, “Weekday lunch crowds and fulltime caterings have always been the primary drivers for our business. Unfortunately, the long-term effects of limited downtown foot traffic combined with the cancellations of most catering events … have made it impossible to weather this continuing storm.”
Apart with Social Grace’s, City Café, a downtown Decatur restaurant, announced in October it would not reopen. Owner Steve Alred said the coronavirus pandemic, the changing restaurant business and an offer to do contract work factored into his decision. Cross-Eyed Owl Brewing Company in downtown Decatur also announced in October it would close due to declining sales associated with the pandemic. Two weeks later, owner Trey Atwood said the business would remain open after investors provided financial resources.
Social Grace’s, which opened as Curry’s in 1996, was known for its soups, sandwiches and casseroles. The Alabama Tourism Department included the restaurant’s taco and broccoli salad on the “100 Dishes to Eat Before You Die” list.
“We know there are many far-reaching effects for everyone as we continue to weather COVID, both now and in the future. Our hope and prayer for you and your families is one of continued health and happiness as you navigate these times,” Hoff wrote.
