The city and a contractor will begin resurfacing Danville Road Southwest on Monday morning near Austin Middle School, according to Decatur spokeswoman Emily Long.
The Engineering Department and Reed Contracting will start the work at 7 a.m. on Danville Road from Modaus to Chapel Hill roads, weather permitting.
Long said the work would likely impact school and morning commute traffic, and that alternate routes should be used if possible. The Danville Road resurfacing is expected to take about a week and a half.
Once the Danville Road resurfacing is complete, paving will begin on the following streets:
• Vestavia Drive Southwest from Danville Road to Loggers Way.
• Kmart frontage road.
• 14th Street Southwest from Carridale Street to Central Parkway.
• Memorial Drive Northwest from north of Moulton Street to Sixth Street.
• Indian Hills Road from the new pavement to Red Bank Road.
• Eighth Street Southeast from 14th Avenue to 19th Avenue.
