City Clerk Stacy Gilley plans to retire in a month, leaving the Decatur City Council with the task of hiring yet another department head.
Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said Monday that Gilley, who has been on medical leave since Dec. 14, last week submitted her request to retire April 1.
This is the seventh department head opening in the last two years. The council last week voted to hire Kyle Demeester as the new chief financial officer, replacing John Andrzejewski after his January retirement.
Sandlin said she expects to receive recommendations from the search firm on the top applicants for the director of development opening sometime this week. She said she plans to present the recommendations at the council’s work session next Monday.
Mayor Tab Bowling said he’s glad Gilley will get to retire.
“I see retirement as something earned and I’m proud for her,” Bowling said. “Stacy has served the city and other municipalities well, and I certainly wish the best for her.”
Councilman Billy Jackson said it’s disappointing to lose Gilley, but “I’m glad she got to retire on her own terms. Stacy will be missed.”
Council President Jacob Ladner said he learned of Gilley’s plan to retire Thursday. He said he “needs to learn the process for hiring a city clerk.”
Bowling said state law lists three positions that a city council must hire: city clerk, police chief and fire chief. The council can choose to delegate the hiring of the other department heads to the mayor, but recent Decatur councils have chosen to hire all department heads.
Jackson said city clerk is the “most critical position in the city” because of the scope of responsibilities.
In addition to running municipal elections as the chief election official, the city clerk is the custodian of city records, sets up agendas, keeps minutes for council meetings and keeps council members informed. The clerk's office is responsible for receipt, distribution and expenditure of city funds.
“The city clerk has to know the legal basics and how our city is structured,” Jackson said. “I saw a number of times, when Gail Busbey was city clerk, our city attorney yield to her opinion. It’s a very, very critical position.”
Assistant City Clerk Stephanie Simon has been filling in for Gilley since her medical leave began, and Simon has been with the city 24 years. She appears to be a front-runner for the position, but Bowling said the job has to be posted.
“Stephanie, from the time I walked in and asked her if she would fill in and lead the department, has done a wonderful job,” Bowling said. “I think it’s likely a given because Stephanie has a leg up in experience and institutional knowledge.”
Jackson said Simon was in line for city clerk in 2011 but that the City Council chose to do an outside search, which he called a “political move.”
The council hired Gilley, who was working with the city of Madison at the time. Jackson said the council went against a previous tradition of promoting the assistant city clerk to city clerk because, as an assistant, that person would get the opportunity to first learn the job and the city.
“We should go back to what has worked for the city for so many years and follow the established process,” Jackson said. “Stephanie has been with the city 23 years, and she's quite capable after working for two city clerks.”
Ladner said he also thinks Simon has done well since filling in for Gilley.
