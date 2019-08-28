Officials at Decatur Animal Services said they were encouraged by the 27 animals adopted during the recent Clear the Shelter event, Aug. 14-21.
“Animal Services personnel were pleased with the number of adoptions and look forward to doing it again next year,” City spokeswoman Emily Long said.
She said 13 cats and 14 dogs were adopted during the promotion. To encourage adoptions, large-breed adult dogs and cats were 50% off. Small-breed adult dogs, kittens and puppies were 25% off.
