Ben Dutton of Decatur received a Master of Business Administration from Bethel University following the spring semester.
top story
Decatur's Dutton receives degree from Bethel University
- By R. Sirvell Carter Special to The Daily
-
- 0
News updates
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Decatur man arrested in Smith Lake boating accident
- West Moulton Street shows signs of economic life
- Former Lawrence County High star athlete dies in accident
- Two black bear sightings reported in Morgan County
- Teen dies from injuries in June 27 accident
- Board to vote on Austin basketball coach July 16
- Search continues for missing boater; Decatur man charged
- Woman involved in fatal Point Mallard Parkway wreck charged with meth possession
- Official: Underwater drone used in search on Smith Lake
- Search to resume Monday morning for missing boater on Smith Lake
Images
Videos
Commented
- UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal Point Mallard Parkway wreck (8)
- 'A little Different' option preferred by committee as way to brand Decatur (4)
- Police: Driver losing control led to other driver's death in Point Mallard Parkway wreck (3)
- Morgan Commission to reconsider gun ban after backlash, Long says (3)
- Editorial: City needs to slow Ala. 67 traffic (3)
- Letter to the editor: Development should maintain character (2)
- California leading the way for nation on regulating ammunition (2)
- Bibbee pushes for nonprofit to pay for plaque mistake (2)
- Police Department accused of favoritism at termination hearing for officer (2)
- Letter to the editor: Antifa movement takes intimidation too far (2)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.