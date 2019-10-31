Following the trail of red footprints across the foyer’s tiled floor, Pierre Tourney Jr. passed the living room, where zombies, clowns and horror villains waited for visitors — or rather victims — and the dining room, where severed body parts covered the plates, and entered the kitchen.
“This is my favorite place in the whole house,” Tourney said, pointing to the “Fresh Human Cuts Daily” sign, which hung above the stove where skeletal mice surrounded a pan of flesh-like strips. “This is called the butcher shop. I added an ax and a severed leg to really round out the theme. It came together nicely.”
For the past three weeks Tourney, his girlfriend, Gina Perkins, and his children, 14-year-old twins Braxton and Madelyn, 11-year-old Ella and 9-year-old Ridge, have shared their Southeast Decatur home with life-size versions of Mrs. Bates from “Psycho,” Freddy Krueger from “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” Hannibal Lecter from “The Silence of the Lambs,” Michael Myers from “Halloween,” Pennywise from “It,” Leatherface from “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” Jason Voorhees from “Friday the 13th” and a bevy of clowns, zombies and butchers — staples of haunted houses.
Ridge Tourney, the resident tour guide, calls the space “Decatur’s Haunted Manor.”
“There was no local haunted house. We had to go to Courtland or Killen or Limestone County to go to one, so we just decided to turn our own home into a haunted house,” said Pierre Tourney, who started decorating for Halloween last year. “All of this is for the kids. It’s something fun for us to do together. It is about creating memories with my kids.”
Tourney, who works at Clarke Memorials, which crafts tombstones, mausoleums and memorials, started collecting Halloween props and animatronics 10 years ago.
“It kind of all began with my grandfather, I guess. He was always big on Halloween. When I was growing up, he had one or two big decorations for the holiday. I loved going over to his house,” Tourney said.
From his grandfather’s decorations, Tourney’s interest grew. Tourney’s collection, which includes 30 to 40 life-size animatronics that move or speak and dozens of static props, continues to grow every year.
To find items, Tourney and Perkins scour online sites, visit estate sales and attend HauntCon in New Orleans and TransWorld in St. Louis. The haunted attraction trade shows attract hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of visitors each year.
“There is so much money spent in the Halloween industry," Perkins said. "It’s like the pet industry. It’s a niche market, but there are a lot of people interested in it that are willing to spend money on it."
According to the National Retail Federation, 172 million people plan on celebrating Halloween this year and will spend an estimated $8.8 billion on the holiday. That is the third highest amount in the past 15 years.
“People still love Halloween. We see it when they come here,” Tourney said. “My children invite their friends over and then their friends tell their parents, who ask if they can come over.”
No room inside the house is spared from the Halloween spirit.
From the foyer, where a life-size figure of Pennywise stands, to the children’s bedrooms, which feature zombies and a red-eyed girl on a rocking horse singing “Ring Around the Rosie,” to the hall, where the heads of clowns hang from the ceiling, to the kitchen, where chopped-up body parts cover the table, decorations fill the home.
Outside, a body bag lying on the porch, wreaths made of skulls hanging on the front gate, a graveyard covering the front lawn, gargoyles sitting on the columns, a man pierced by a chainsaw and a clown in a burning barrel greet passers-by.
“The prop in the barrel we made completely ourselves,” Perkins said. “Eventually, we want to get to the point where we are making all the props. I don’t know why, but we do.”
To counteract the scariness of some of the props, Tourney and Perkins added lighthearted items. There is the pumpkin that sings about wanting candy and the clown that tells puns.
“The kids understand this is all about having fun. When Ridge brings his friends over, he tells them this is all make-believe. This is something we enjoy doing as a family, and the neighborhood seems to appreciate it to,” Tourney said.
Earlier this week, Tourney found a handwritten note in his mailbox: “Love your Halloween decorations, can’t wait to see what you do for Christmas.”
