Beginning 5 p.m. Monday, people in Decatur who are not wearing face coverings in businesses open to the public, City Hall and even restaurants and bars while not eating or drinking, will be violating the law.
The City Council's vote came as Decatur Morgan Hospital reached a new peak of 29 COVID-19 patients Friday, plus another 14 patients who were awaiting test results.
An official with the Alabama Department of Public Health, noting a significant increase in new COVID-19 cases in Morgan County in recent weeks, said the City Council's action Friday could save lives and ease pressure on Decatur Morgan Hospital.
"The hospital has had a huge uptick in patients, to the point that it is stretching the hospital not only for beds, but for staff, PPE (personal protective equipment) and for the availability of hospital beds for other things. Adding the COVID patients on top of an uptick in other serious conditions is a strain to them," said Judy Smith, administrator of the Alabama Department of Public Health’s Northern District.
Smith said 500 Morgan County residents are currently in quarantine due to exposure to the new coronavirus.
"Anything that this community can do to protect its people, we applaud them for," she said.
Some retailers didn't wait for the ordinance to take effect. Walmart Supercenter on Spring Avenue, the Neighborhood Walmart on Sixth Avenue, Kroger and others began requiring customers to wear face coverings Saturday. Most such retailers were also offering free masks to those who did not have them.
The Morgan County Health Department donated boxes of face masks to the city in preparation for the ordinance taking effect, which Decatur Fire & Rescue began handing out to the public Saturday at Home Depot.
The council met for the third time in a week Friday to correct what City Attorney Herman Marks felt was a procedural mistake when they approved the ordinance at a Wednesday called meeting. They immediately voted on the ordinance at Friday's meeting, and it passed with a 4-1 vote. Councilwoman Kristi Hill cast the lone vote against it.
Councilman Chuck Ard voted against the ordinance Wednesday, but said Friday he had changed his stance and now supports it.
“Personally, I believe people should wear a mask,” Ard said. “I was worried about the impact of the ordinance on businesses, but I realized that people’s health is more important. We don’t need to wait another 10 days.”
The mayor had 10 days to decide whether to sign or veto the ordinance, which he initially opposed, and Wednesday he had said he planned to wait the full 10 days before deciding. On Friday, however, Bowling decided to sign it after pushing for one change. Had he vetoed it, the 4-1 vote meant the council could have overridden his veto.
Bowling proposed three amendments to the ordinance, but the council agreed to only one change because the others, like requiring a council review after 30 days on whether the ordinance is still necessary, were already addressed.
Bowling said after the meeting, “I could have done a better job of reviewing the ordinance.” He said he also had a hard time at Wednesday’s meeting hearing the council debate over video conference.
Bibbee said after Friday's meeting that “it bothers me that (Bowling) obviously didn’t read the ordinance. What the mayor did today was political grandstanding.”
The biggest point of debate Friday was over Bowling's proposal that the maximum fine be reduced from $500 to $25, which he said was a more reasonable penalty.
Marks said that would take away Municipal Judge Billy Cook’s discretion to penalize a violator more than $25, and Councilman Billy Jackson said he’s against any limits on the judge.
“We have a very qualified and a very experienced municipal judge who I think we all trust,” Jackson said. “We should go ahead and put this in the mayor’s hands instead of quibbling over the fine amount. I don’t want to limit the judge’s discretion.”
Ard suggested a compromise of a maximum $25 fine on the first citation, but the council agreed a violator would receive a warning on the first offense from the police officer. The warning would be recorded with the Municipal Court. Any subsequent citation would carry a possible penalty of $1 to $500, with the amount to be determined by Cook.
The council gave unanimous consent to vote on the amended ordinance and it passed with a 4-1 vote. Again, Hill voted no.
Bowling also proposed changing the ordinance to increase the required age for wearing a mask from age 2 to 8. However, he agreed that wasn’t necessary because the ordinance states the children’s parents would make the decision on children 8 and under.
Bibbee said she wants to make sure the ordinance aligns with Decatur City Schools official’s plans for face masks. She said the city can’t dictate to the schools that their students have to wear face masks. She said school board President Karen Duke told her the board does have a plan that includes requiring masks on the school buses.
The council and mayor agreed they could amend the ordinance later if it doesn’t match the school board’s plans.
Bowling proposed that the city buy masks for the Police and Fire departments to hand out. The mayor said he has a source that would supply the city with masks for 79 cents each.
Bibbee said the Morgan County Health Department plans to give out masks.
Marks said Bowling could present a resolution at Monday’s 4:45 p.m. called meeting to purchase the masks. Bibbee said the city may have to seek bids on the purchase.
Decatur resident Anthony Murck has attended the five meetings in which this ordinance was fiercely debated. Murck said Friday he opposes mandatory masks because he believes the city is violating his constitutional rights with the requirement.
“This may be a temporary ordinance but it’s always the first step toward taking away more of our liberties,” Murck said.
There was also a group worried about the ordinance’s impact on local businesses, including Bowling and Hill.
“I hoped the state would issue an order (requiring face masks),” Bowling said. “I would urge surrounding cities and towns to pass a mandatory face mask ordinance, too.”
The Madison County Health Department issued an order requiring masks last week, and Athens held a City Council meeting last week to begin discussions on a possible ordinance.
Smith said locally and nationally, doctors are seeing an increasing number of young people who become seriously ill from COVID-19.
The mask requirement is especially important, she said, because many "super spreaders" who are carrying the virus and spreading it to others have no symptoms and thus don't realize they are contagious. One in four infected people are in this category, she said, and by wearing a face covering they reduce the risk of transmission to others.
The ordinance that takes effect Monday generally requires face coverings inside businesses and venues open to the general public, in city government buildings, and in bars and restaurants except while eating or drinking. Face coverings also are required while people are using public transit, taxis and ride-sharing services.
Face coverings are required in outdoor areas only where 10 or more people are gathered and they are not able to maintain a 6-foot distance between people of different households.
Children age 2 and under are not required to wear a face covering, and parents have discretion for children 8 and under. Face coverings can be removed when necessary during medical procedures and hair care services. The coverings also are not required if masks create a health or safety risk.
The ordinance does not apply to places of worship, indoor athletic facilities or voting centers. It does not apply to private clubs and gatherings where a 6-foot distance is maintained between people of different households.
