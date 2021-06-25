The Decatur school board on Thursday approved the hiring of Britt Lovelace as the principal of Banks-Caddell Elementary School and approved the job description for a new position — literacy specialist coordinator.
“I’m very excited to get in the school and work with the students, meet the parents and get the community involved in the school,” said Lovelace, who was most recently a technology coach for four years with DCS. Before that, she was a reading coach at Walter Jackson Elementary School. She was employed with Madison City Schools from 2007 to 2015.
“I’m looking forward to a great year,” said Lovelace, who attended Gordon-Bibb Elementary, which was razed to build Banks-Caddell.
“We feel very confident in her taking over at Banks-Caddell,” Superintendent Michael Douglas told board members at a special session.
In April, the board approved Angie Whittington, a retired principal at Woodmeade Elementary, as interim principal at Banks-Caddell. The board voted on March 26 to accept Douglas' recommendation not to renew principal David McCollum’s contract for the 2021-22 school year. McCollum’s three-year contract expires Wednesday.
A letter from Douglas, dated March 19, informed McCollum that he had been placed on indefinite paid administrative leave, “pending the outcome of an investigation into potentially problematic interactions on your part with faculty members at your school.” McCollum’s last day of work at Banks-Caddell was March 12.
McCollum was accused of threatening a girlfriend at his Arab residence and holding her against her will on March 14 for 3½ hours, according to court records. A Marshall County judge granted the woman's protection-from-abuse petition in an order which will remain in place until Oct. 12.
Douglas said a literacy specialist coordinator is needed to support reading coaches and interventionists to make sure students are meeting reading proficiency requirements of the state's Literacy Act. The salary for the specialist, a two-year position, will be paid with money from the third round of federal COVID-19 relief funding, he said.
According to Mandi Jones, the district’s chief school financial officer, the school district is receiving $20 million in the third round of funding.
Douglas said the literacy specialist coordinator job will now be posted and interviews conducted, then he’ll come back to the board with a recommendation for the person to fill the job.
