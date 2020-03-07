In a special meeting Friday afternoon, the Decatur Board of Education gave preliminary approval to a settlement with 3M over the former Brookhaven Middle School and contaminated soil and groundwater at the former landfill site.
The board did not divulge the amount or terms of the settlement.
After a 34-minute executive session on an agenda item labeled "real estate," board members voted unanimously to accept the language in a settlement with 3M Co.
In several past settlements involving allegedly contaminated land, 3M has purchased the property at a premium and indemnified the seller from any liability arising from the chemicals on the property.
Board members and Decatur City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas referred all comments to board attorney Carl Cole.
“The board and 3M have made significant progress in the resolution of the matters involving Brookhaven School,” Cole said. “We have agreed to language in a settlement document received from 3M. In the near future, 3M and DCS will issue a joint statement.”
Cole said he does not know when the joint statement will be issued.
Late Friday afternoon, 3M spokeswoman Fanna Haile-Selassie confirmed the school board statement, adding there will likely be "some anticipated minor revisions to the agreement."
In December, Decatur City Schools filed a notice of its intent to sue 3M for “abatement of an imminent and substantial endangerment to health and the environment in connection with contamination caused by illegal dumping of solid or hazardous waste containing perflurooctanoic acid (PFOA), perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS), and related chemicals on the school board’s property, known as the former Brookhaven Middle School."
The notice said 3M has violated and continues to violate federal law by dumping solid and hazardous waste on the Brookhaven School property.
3M began a preliminary soil and groundwater investigation at the former City of Decatur Brookhaven landfill this year. The investigation is ongoing.
The Aquadome Recreation Center, owned by the city of Decatur, also sits above the old landfill.
3M also is also investigating other historical disposal sites in Morgan and Lawrence counties that may hold 3M waste, including Deer Springs landfill in Flint, a landfill at Old Moulton Road/Mud Tavern, and a dump site on Lawrence County 222, the company said.
In a preliminary evaluation of the Brookhaven and Aquadome properties filed with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management in November, collected surface water samples that were tested for PFAS by a 3M lab. PFOA and PFOS were found in all the water and sediment samples, except for a sample from a pipe used to drain the Aquadome pool. While groundwater was not tested because existing monitor wells were not functional, testing found the highest concentrations in water collected “from a pipe believed to drain the athletic field which may have contained groundwater.”
The combined PFOA/PFOS levels at this collection site were 789 parts per trillion, 11 times the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended drinking-water maximum.
In its notice of intent to sue, DCS cited the dangers posed by PFAS, a class of chemicals that includes PFOA and PFOS.
“The human health risks caused by exposure to low levels of PFOA, PFOS and related chemicals include cancer, immunotoxicity, thyroid disease, ulcerative colitis and high cholesterol,” according to the letter. “PFOS crosses the placenta in humans, accumulates in amniotic fluid, and has been detected in umbilical cord blood.”
All of the water samples, except from the pipe that drains the pool, also contained the PFAS chemicals PFHxA and PFBS. Sediment in the drainage channel that runs between Brookhaven and the Aquadome contained these chemicals, as well as PFDoA and PFHS. These chemicals have not been studied as thoroughly as PFOA and PFOS and no recommended or mandatory limits have been proposed by the EPA.
Water from the Brookhaven site drains into Dry Creek, which feeds into the Tennessee River.
The old landfill is between Eighth Street Southwest on the north, an alley behind Beard Street on the south, Fifth Avenue on the west and Second Avenue on the east.
According to 3M's investigation, the 40-acre tract — home to Brookhaven, the Aquadome, a playground and numerous ball fields — operated as a landfill from the mid-1940s until 1963. ADEM records indicate municipal and industrial waste was disposed of in the landfill. The Aquadome remains open. Brookhaven Middle School closed last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.