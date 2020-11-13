The Decatur school board approved the following personnel actions at its meeting Tuesday.
--
Resignations
Austin Middle: Ashley Rena Boddie, social studies teacher.
Oak Park Elementary: Victoria Faith Jackson, kindergarten teacher, Jan. 1.
--
Retirements
Oak Park Elementary: Dorothy Pride Jones, reading intervention, Nov. 30.
--
Employment
Austin High: Ryan P. Posey, social studies teacher, Nov. 12.
--
Change of Contract
Austin High: Earl Darius Gilbert, from schedule A2, rank MA, step 11 to schedule A2, rank MA, step 12, Aug. 5; Kerri Walker Beck, from schedule A2, rank BS, step 20 to schedule A2, rank MA, step 20, Oct. 27.
Austin Junior High: Zachary Lee Cameron, from schedule A2, rank MA, step 14 to schedule A2, rank AA/Ed.S, step 14, Aug. 5.
Chestnut Grove Elementary: Abigail Blackmon Grauberger, from schedule A1, rank BS, step 0 to schedule A1, rank BS, step 3, Aug. 5.
Decatur High: Mary Judith Roberts Park, from schedule A2, rank BS, step 7 to schedule A2, rank MA, step 7, Oct. 1.
--
Transfers
Austin Middle: Emily Nicole Bounds, from choral teacher at Austin Middle to choral teacher at Austin Junior High.
--
Short-Term Contracts
Austin High: Sabra Ann Davis, change contract start date.
Banks-Caddell Elementary: Connie Murray, intervention, Nov. 12-Sept. 30.
Chestnut Grove Elementary: Mary Ann Witten, kindergarten, Nov. 11-March 3.
Decatur City: Alan Gary Watkins, drivers education winter session, Nov. 28-Dec. 31.
Special Services: John Watkins Parker, PSAT Prep, Nov. 11-Sept. 30; Kristy Ferguson Parker, PSAT prep, Nov. 11-Sept. 30; Alicia Mullican, intervention; Ginger Hall Sims, intervention, Nov. 12-Sept. 30.
Title I/St. Ann Catholic School: Diane Pictrowski, intervention teacher.
West Decatur Elementary: Ursula Maenda Caston, extended learning.
