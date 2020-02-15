Three days after voting down a proposal to reimburse the city for a traffic light at Austin High School, the Decatur school board on Friday reversed course and approved the $116,455 expense with a 4-0 vote.
Within hours, a revised agenda of Decatur City Council's upcoming Monday meeting was posted. The previously removed agenda item calling for the council to accept a bid on the traffic light was back on the revised agenda.
The school board's vote at a special called meeting came with a protest from member Dwight Jett, who on Tuesday had joined Michelle Gray King in voting against the measure, resulting in a 2-2 deadlock.
Jett said the traffic light at the school's Modaus Road Southwest entrance is a road and safety concern, and thus the city’s responsibility. He also said the existing traffic light at Modaus Road and Shady Grove Lane is not needed and should be moved to the school entrance.
The board members agreed a traffic light needs to be installed at the school entrance.
“The light will make the students, immature drivers, a lot safer,” said board member Peggy Baggett.
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling attended the meeting and afterward said he agreed with Baggett.
“It’s so important that the school asked for it, the parents asked for it and the school board voted for it,” he said.
The mayor said the Decatur Police Department will be responsible for maintaining the new light.
Pro Electric of Huntsville had the lowest bid, and it could be November before the signal is installed. Once the traffic light is erected, Modaus Road will have two traffic signals within one-third of a mile.
Jett said the police chief also sees it as a safety concern, which he argued is another reason it should be a city expense.
After Tuesday's vote, Decatur City Council President Paige Bibbee claimed the school board was trying to make the traffic light an election-year issue and she removed acceptance of the traffic-light bid from Monday's council agenda. She did not return a call Friday afternoon, but a revised agenda posted at 4:37 p.m. Friday once again included a resolution awarding the bid to Pro Electric.
School board President Karen Duke and Vice President Donnie Lane had voted for funding the signal Tuesday and did so again Friday, joined by Jett and Baggett, who missed Tuesday's meeting. King did not attend Friday’s meeting.
A 2017 study by traffic consultant Skipper Inc. didn’t recommend putting a light at the Modaus Road entrance, but Police Chief Nate Allen disagreed with the study’s conclusion because he worried about students leaving the school.
School officials have said at least three accidents have occurred at the roadway at the Austin High entrance since the school opened in August 2018.
Jett said he supports the traffic light at Austin's entrance, but wanted to save money by relocating the light from the intersection.
“I drive Modaus Road almost daily,” Jett said. “That traffic light (at Shady Grove Road) is a waste. I don’t know why it was put there. It serves absolutely zero safety purpose for our kids. Move the light down to the entrance. It will make sense then. We all agree the safety of our kids is paramount.”
Jett said few students driving to and from Austin High go through the intersection of Modaus and Shady Grove. He said students head home east on Modaus Road or north on Shady Grove Lane. The intersection is southwest of the school and was a three-way stop intersection before the light was installed before the opening of the school in 2018.
