The Decatur City Board of Education approved the following personnel actions Tuesday:
Resignations
• Austinville Elementary: Chelsea Yarber Payne, first grade teacher, Oct. 28
• Frances Nungester Elementary: Adriana Denby, teacher in residence, Oct. 26
• Julian Harris Elementary: Cynthia Compton, first grade teacher, Oct. 18
• West Decatur Elementary: James Staples, kindergarten teacher, Oct. 28
Retirements
• Banks-Caddell Elementary: Margaret Truxall, preschool teacher, Oct. 31
• Frances Nungester Elementary: Frankie Strong, third grade teacher, Oct. 31
Employment
• Banks-Caddell Elementary: Jennifer Lee, pre-K-5 teacher, Oct. 19
• Special Services: Margaret Dozier, elementary special education teacher; Meagan Bailey, secondary special education teacher, Nov. 2
• Special Services (Alternative Center): Janell Irene Jagielski, K-12 guidance counselor-virtual academy
• West Decatur Elementary: Lisa White Buckley, kindergarten teacher, Oct. 31
Short-term contracts
• Austin High: Dawn Wimberley, before/after school tutor; Wendy Duffey, before/after school tutor; Aquarius Bell, color guard; Malieq Senior, long-term substitute, Eria Jackson, wrestling operations
• Austin Junior High: Stephania Baggs, before/after school tutor
• Austin Middle: Kendria Sutherlin, before/after school tutor; Sadi Bess Shannon, before/after school tutor; Julie Dudley, before/after school tutor; Carol Conner, before/after school tutor; Kaitlin Asher, before/after school tutor; Amber Dudley, before/after school tutor
• Austinville Elementary: Sharon McCoy, before/after school tutor; Paula Terry, intervention teacher; Sarah Hughes, after school tutor; Peyton Sanford, after school tutor; Parrish Smith, after school tutor; Cheryl Sandlin, interventionist; Bridgette Hayes, long-term substitute
• Banks-Caddell Elementary: Melinda Woller, ELA teacher; Deanna Martin, teacher; Jennifer Lovvorn, extended learning tutor; Natasha Hollis, extended learning tutor; Chelsee Hogue, extended learning tutor
• Chestnut Grove Elementary: Martha Salina Velasquez, after school tutor; Bridgette Owens, after school tutor; Jeanna Wheat, after school tutor; Tina Terry, after school tutor; Katrina Robinson, after school tutor; Anna Jones, after school tutor; Andrea Cohn, after school tutor; Autumn Schlagenhauf, after school tutor
• Decatur High: David Bloom, long-term substitute; Richard Doke, assistant track coach; Kristy Parker, PSAT prep teacher; Candice Cameron, PSAT prep teacher
• Eastwood Elementary: Wimbreth Hayes, extended learning tutor; Cathy Strom, extended learning tutor
• Frances Nungester Elementary: Serena Brizic, after school tutor; Deana Olinger, intervention teacher; Carol Shaw, intervention teacher; Sierra Jackson, long-term substitute; Sara Clifton, long-term substitute; Angie Baugher, after school tutor; Christina Mann, part-time interventionist
• Julian Harris Elementary: Jessica Lindsey, extended learning tutor
• Leon Sheffield Magnet School: Tracey Pace, extended learning tutor; Jennifer Densmore, extended learning tutor
• Oak Park Elementary: Alice Taylor, after school tutor; Amy Jackson, after school tutor; Melissa Simmons, after school tutor; Jelisa Thompson, after school tutor; Kristi Borden, after school tutor; Leigh Ann Chiles, after school tutor; Marla Hardin, interventionist; Morgan Coulter, interventionist; Emily Millwood, interventionist; Erika “Brette” Burnes, interventionist
• Special Services: Linda Wright, transition; Meg Hill, teacher; Aquarius Bell, homebound teacher; Jacqueline Walker, counselor; Janet Foster, multisensory structured language education interventionist
• Walter Jackson Elementary: Jessica McClanahan, extended learning; Samantha Brantley, extended learning; Trevor Pharris, extended learning; Elizabeth Summerford, extended learning
• West Decatur Elementary: Leah Robinson, extended learning; Susan Blake, extended learning; LaToya Patton, extended learning; James Staples, extended learning; Briley Lovett, extended learning
• Woodmeade Elementary: Pam Allen, intervention teacher; Andrea Robertson, intervention teacher; Wendy Coffey, extended learning tutor; Arnetra Nance, extended learning tutor
— Wes Tomlinson
